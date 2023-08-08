Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, DUO stock has gone down by -12.85%, with a monthly decline of -82.41% and a quarterly plunge of -84.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.64% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.77% for DUO stock, with a simple moving average of -83.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DUO is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is $2869.85, The public float for DUO is 4.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On August 08, 2023, DUO’s average trading volume was 137.30K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) has plunged by -10.69 when compared to previous closing price of 2.62, but the company has seen a -12.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DUO Trading at -76.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.96%, as shares sank -83.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -79.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -99.22. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.