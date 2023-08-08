Exscientia plc (EXAI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EXAI is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $14.40, which is $7.0 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 88.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on August 08, 2023 was 415.21K shares.

The stock price of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) has plunged by -10.30 when compared to previous closing price of 8.25, but the company has seen a -16.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXAI’s Market Performance

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a -16.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.49% gain in the past month and a 42.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for EXAI’s stock, with a 14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.