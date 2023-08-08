Exelon Corporation (EXC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is above average at 18.74x. The 36-month beta value for EXC is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXC is $45.11, which is $5.21 above than the current price. The public float for EXC is 992.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of EXC on August 08, 2023 was 6.23M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.13relation to previous closing price of 39.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

EXC’s Market Performance

EXC’s stock has fallen by -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.42% and a quarterly drop of -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Exelon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $44 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.75. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.