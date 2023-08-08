Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)’s stock price has gone decline by -20.66 in comparison to its previous close of 29.14, however, the company has experienced a -24.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Everbridge Stock Soars. Here’s the Reason Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is $30.27, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for EVBG is 39.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on August 08, 2023 was 421.64K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has seen a -24.52% decrease in the past week, with a -14.81% drop in the past month, and a -5.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for EVBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.41% for EVBG’s stock, with a -22.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVBG Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -23.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.90. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Brickley Patrick, who sale 7,426 shares at the price of $30.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Brickley Patrick now owns 106,200 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $225,247 using the latest closing price.

Brickley Patrick, the EVP and CFO of Everbridge Inc., sale 1,008 shares at $23.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Brickley Patrick is holding 97,186 shares at $24,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.