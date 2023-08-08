Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has gone up by 2.10% for the week, with a 362.77% rise in the past month and a 289.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.82% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.98% for EVLO’s stock, with a -35.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EVLO is 15.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLO was 847.47K shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 9.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVLO Trading at 130.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.05%, as shares surge +230.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +301.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -66.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who purchase 5,411,255 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Jul 11. After this action, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene now owns 3,931,685 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $12,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Bodmer Mark, the CSO, President of R&D of Evelo Biosciences Inc., sale 22,571 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bodmer Mark is holding 262,557 shares at $3,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.