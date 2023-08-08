Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVAX is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is $11.00, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for EVAX is 18.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On August 08, 2023, EVAX’s average trading volume was 211.61K shares.

EVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) has decreased by -15.97 when compared to last closing price of 1.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVAX’s Market Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) has experienced a -19.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.49% drop in the past month, and a -24.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for EVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.49% for EVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -38.07% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -23.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX fell by -19.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2420. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -43.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

Equity return is now at value -144.30, with -79.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.