Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has gone down by -0.22% for the week, with a -8.54% drop in the past month and a -14.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for TRP’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $40.51, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 999.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on August 08, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 36.00. However, the company has seen a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

TRP Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.49. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.