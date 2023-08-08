Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) Stock

In the past week, BB stock has gone down by -7.45%, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly surge of 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for BlackBerry Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for BB’s stock, with a 5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BB is $6.30, which is $0.83 above the current price. The public float for BB is 573.09M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on August 08, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 4.77, however, the company has experienced a -7.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that BlackBerry Stock Rallies Despite Soft Revenue. It Could Be a Case of Confusion.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 11,126 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 64,721 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $61,861 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 28,237 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,372 shares at $130,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.