Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is 0.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $10.28, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 106.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% of that float. On August 08, 2023, ESPR’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has plunged by -2.45 when compared to previous closing price of 1.63, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

ESPR’s Market Performance

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.30% gain in the past month and a 13.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -60.83% for the last 200 days.

ESPR Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5505. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 106 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Jul 19. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 69,303 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $168 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 603 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,409 shares at $894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 67.40, with -84.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.