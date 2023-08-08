Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 274.19. However, the company has experienced a 23.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) Right Now?

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39.

The public float for ERIE is 30.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERIE on August 08, 2023 was 157.83K shares.

ERIE’s Market Performance

The stock of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) has seen a 23.89% increase in the past week, with a 33.85% rise in the past month, and a 20.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for ERIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.31% for ERIE’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERIE Trading at 27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +34.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIE rose by +23.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.20. In addition, Erie Indemnity Company saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERIE starting from Cipriani Marc, who sale 750 shares at the price of $252.72 back on Nov 11. After this action, Cipriani Marc now owns 17,997 shares of Erie Indemnity Company, valued at $189,536 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.35 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Erie Indemnity Company stands at +10.57. The total capital return value is set at 24.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.72. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.