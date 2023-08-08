Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $31.73, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 60.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on August 08, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDR) stock’s latest price update

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 23.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has experienced a -0.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month, and a -6.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for EDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.31. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 154,495 shares at the price of $22.28 back on Jun 12. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 204,450 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $3,442,380 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 187,542 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 1,910,595 shares at $4,677,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.