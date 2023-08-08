Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.19 in relation to its previous close of 122.59. However, the company has experienced a -9.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EA is $143.58, which is $20.41 above the current price. The public float for EA is 271.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on August 08, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a -9.02% decrease in the past week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month, and a -1.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.19% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.79. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $136.60 back on Jul 31. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 77,809 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $682,984 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $124.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 82,809 shares at $624,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.