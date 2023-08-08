Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 79.55, but the company has seen a -2.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 35.37x. The 36-month beta value for EW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EW is $97.09, which is $16.94 above than the current price. The public float for EW is 602.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of EW on August 08, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a -11.54% drop in the past month, and a -10.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.80% for EW’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $107 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.93. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who sale 29,350 shares at the price of $79.87 back on Aug 07. After this action, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A now owns 54,252 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $2,344,095 using the latest closing price.

Ullem Scott B., the CVP, Chief Financial Officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 7,255 shares at $84.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Ullem Scott B. is holding 19,248 shares at $611,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.