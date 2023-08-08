EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is above average at 17.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for SATS is 33.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATS on August 08, 2023 was 223.15K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SATS) stock’s latest price update

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.26 in comparison to its previous close of 19.38, however, the company has experienced a 20.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATS’s Market Performance

SATS’s stock has risen by 20.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.03% and a quarterly rise of 46.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for EchoStar Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.48% for SATS’s stock, with a 33.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SATS Trading at 32.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +27.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS rose by +20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, EchoStar Corporation saw 40.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EchoStar Corporation (SATS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.