DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 33.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DV is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DV is $44.56, which is $11.86 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DV on August 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has seen a -20.33% decrease for the week, with a -12.77% drop in the past month and a 24.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.72% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 13.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -20.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.06. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $40.32 back on Jul 25. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $443,635 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 750 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 129,371 shares at $30,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.