DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DCGO is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DCGO is $13.17, which is $2.65 above the current price. The public float for DCGO is 85.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCGO on August 08, 2023 was 675.64K shares.

DCGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) has surged by 15.48 when compared to previous closing price of 9.11, but the company has seen a 23.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DCGO’s stock has risen by 23.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.35% and a quarterly rise of 24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for DocGo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.96% for DCGO’s stock, with a 22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO rose by +21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, DocGo Inc. saw 48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Capone Anthony, who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 08. After this action, Capone Anthony now owns 421,275 shares of DocGo Inc., valued at $51,300 using the latest closing price.

Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus sale 42,497 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus is holding 1,243,413 shares at $385,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc. stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc. (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.