DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DMAC is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DMAC is $8.33, which is $5.37 above the current price. The public float for DMAC is 22.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMAC on August 08, 2023 was 169.13K shares.

DMAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) has jumped by 10.45 compared to previous close of 2.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC’s stock has fallen by -12.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.68% and a quarterly rise of 78.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.27% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.31% for DMAC’s stock, with a 46.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DMAC Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Von Koch Thomas, who purchase 1,470,588 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, Von Koch Thomas now owns 4,326,435 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Giuffre Randall Michael, the Director of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., purchase 65,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Giuffre Randall Michael is holding 360,355 shares at $254,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -43.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.