DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock Experiences -12.43% Monthly Change

In the past week, DXCM stock has gone down by -6.24%, with a monthly decline of -12.43% and a quarterly plunge of -4.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for DexCom Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.68% for DXCM’s stock, with a -2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is above average at 136.50x. The 36-month beta value for DXCM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXCM is $150.32, which is $35.57 above than the current price. The public float for DXCM is 386.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on August 08, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.44 in comparison to its previous close of 120.97, however, the company has experienced a -6.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.72. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 412 shares at the price of $130.58 back on Jul 24. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 126,419 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $53,799 using the latest closing price.

Pacelli Steven Robert, the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of DexCom Inc., sale 5,031 shares at $136.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Pacelli Steven Robert is holding 126,831 shares at $684,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.