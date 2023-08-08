Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKL is 2.09.

The average price predicted by analysts for DKL is $47.00, which is $10.44 above the current price. The public float for DKL is 8.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKL on August 08, 2023 was 43.94K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DKL) stock’s latest price update

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.05 in relation to its previous close of 41.10. However, the company has experienced a -23.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DKL’s Market Performance

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) has seen a -23.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.71% decline in the past month and a -17.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for DKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.42% for DKL stock, with a simple moving average of -26.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DKL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DKL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKL Trading at -29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKL fell by -23.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.60. In addition, Delek Logistics Partners LP saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKL starting from Yemin Ezra Uzi, who sale 1,764 shares at the price of $56.39 back on Jun 27. After this action, Yemin Ezra Uzi now owns 158,467 shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP, valued at $99,471 using the latest closing price.

Yemin Ezra Uzi, the Executive Chairman of Delek Logistics Partners LP, sale 9,200 shares at $56.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Yemin Ezra Uzi is holding 160,231 shares at $516,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKL

Equity return is now at value -136.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.