Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has increased by 66.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a 56.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DTSS is $1.50, The public float for DTSS is 17.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTSS on August 08, 2023 was 84.86K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stock saw an increase of 56.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.27% and a quarterly increase of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.34% for Datasea Inc. (DTSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.70% for DTSS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

DTSS Trading at 24.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.56%, as shares surge +26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +56.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8223. In addition, Datasea Inc. saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.37 for the present operating margin

+2.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc. stands at -38.18. The total capital return value is set at -288.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.76.

Based on Datasea Inc. (DTSS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.89. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.56 and the total asset turnover is 4.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.