Curis Inc. (CRIS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a -23.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Curis Inc. (CRIS) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 112.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CRIS was 295.48K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen a -23.75% decrease in the past week, with a -24.41% drop in the past month, and a -23.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.77% for CRIS’s stock, with a -17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRIS Trading at -23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -29.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -23.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7903. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.