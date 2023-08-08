Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.66 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a -10.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COSM is 11.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COSM on August 08, 2023 was 475.45K shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has seen a -10.83% decrease in the past week, with a -54.69% drop in the past month, and a -54.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for COSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.31% for COSM’s stock, with a -67.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COSM Trading at -49.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.38%, as shares sank -55.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0438. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc. saw -69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 181,451 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Jul 20. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,327,885 shares of Cosmos Health Inc., valued at $449,998 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc., purchase 4,474 shares at $23.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 1,146,434 shares at $107,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.84 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc. stands at -27.47. Equity return is now at value -256.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.