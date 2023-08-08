Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has jumped by 0.87 compared to previous close of 19.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is 3.00x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is $24.54, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 141.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On August 08, 2023, CRBG’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a 5.08% increase in the past week, with a 9.10% rise in the past month, and a 22.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for CRBG’s stock, with a 6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.07. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 10,981,108 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Jun 23. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 415,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $180,199,982 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 74,750,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 426,395,000 shares at $1,214,687,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.