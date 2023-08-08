Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): A Technical Analysis

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $89.62, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 346.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ED on August 08, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 89.31, however, the company has experienced a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Utility Companies Sell Wind, Solar Farms to Shore Up U.S. Power Grid

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.53% decline in the past month and a -8.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for ED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.59% for ED’s stock, with a -3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.95. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $94.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,739 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 24 shares at $94.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,458 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.