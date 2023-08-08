Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 32.31. However, the company has seen a -2.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Frito-Lay’s Flaming Hot Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAG is $37.47, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 474.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for CAG on August 08, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a -3.37% drop in the past month, and a -15.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for CAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for CAG’s stock, with a -11.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.83. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 75,522 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Aug 02. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 157,125 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $2,497,513 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charisse, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 7,036 shares at $37.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Brock Charisse is holding 94,802 shares at $260,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +5.56. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.