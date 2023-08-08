Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) by analysts is $2.14, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CIG was 3.73M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 2.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG’s stock has fallen by -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.49% and a quarterly rise of 3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for CIG’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 22.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.