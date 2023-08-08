Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Stock Experiences 3.20% Monthly Change

In the past week, KDNY stock has gone up by 2.99%, with a monthly gain of 3.20% and a quarterly surge of 99.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.60% for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for KDNY’s stock, with a 55.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KDNY is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KDNY is $41.10, which is -$0.05 below than the current price. The public float for KDNY is 65.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of KDNY on August 08, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

KDNY) stock’s latest price update

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 40.28, however, the company has experienced a 2.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that Chinook Therapeutics Stock Surges After Novartis Agrees to $3.5 Billion Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on March 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDNY Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.43. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw 54.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from King Andrew James, who sale 1,168 shares at the price of $39.03 back on Aug 01. After this action, King Andrew James now owns 19,157 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $45,586 using the latest closing price.

Greenman William Mariner, the Director of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,155 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Greenman William Mariner is holding 23,643 shares at $26,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2824.67 for the present operating margin

-85.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3065.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.75. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.19. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 449.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.