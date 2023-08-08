Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) is $7.08, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for CNTA is 84.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on August 08, 2023 was 182.08K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has decreased by -17.89 when compared to last closing price of 7.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTA’s Market Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has experienced a -19.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.74% rise in the past month, and a 36.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.00% for CNTA’s stock, with a 44.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTA Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 105.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 783,066 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Bush Tia L, the Chief Quality Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 8,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bush Tia L is holding 0 shares at $35,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.