Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 0.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 1.01.

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On August 08, 2023, CTRM’s average trading volume was 483.87K shares.

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.31 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 9.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTRM’s Market Performance

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has experienced a 9.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.95% rise in the past month, and a -24.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for CTRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.88% for CTRM’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4591. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.