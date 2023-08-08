Caravelle International Group (CACO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) has increased by 8.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CACO is 50.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CACO was 39.91K shares.

CACO’s Market Performance

The stock of Caravelle International Group (CACO) has seen a 5.66% increase in the past week, with a 17.91% rise in the past month, and a -30.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for CACO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.24% for CACO’s stock, with a -76.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CACO Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACO rose by +5.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6048. In addition, Caravelle International Group saw -48.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CACO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caravelle International Group (CACO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.