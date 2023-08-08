BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCAN is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BCAN is 2.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCAN on August 08, 2023 was 141.13K shares.

BCAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) has surged by 4.17 when compared to previous closing price of 1.44, but the company has seen a 15.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCAN’s Market Performance

BCAN’s stock has risen by 15.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -54.68% and a quarterly drop of -42.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.46% for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.57% for BCAN’s stock, with a -49.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCAN Trading at -44.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6893. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -61.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -148.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.