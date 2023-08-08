Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) has increased by 12.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Right Now?

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BON is -1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BON is 6.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BON on August 08, 2023 was 249.35K shares.

BON’s Market Performance

BON stock saw an increase of 5.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.87% and a quarterly increase of 16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for Bon Natural Life Limited (BON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.05% for BON’s stock, with a -37.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BON Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6274. In addition, Bon Natural Life Limited saw -34.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.87 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bon Natural Life Limited stands at +20.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bon Natural Life Limited (BON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.29. Total debt to assets is 14.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.