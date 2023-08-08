BioNTech SE (BNTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is above average at 3.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is $151.80, which is $66.06 above the current market price. The public float for BNTX is 214.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNTX on August 08, 2023 was 688.19K shares.

BNTX stock's latest price update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.49 compared to its previous closing price of 106.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that BioNTech Stock Falls. The Covid-19 Vaccine Maker Misses Revenue Estimates.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX’s stock has fallen by -9.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly drop of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for BioNTech SE The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.32% for BNTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $124 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNTX Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.99. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -34.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.50. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.