Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BTTR is at -0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTTR is $4.00, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for BTTR is 18.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for BTTR on August 08, 2023 was 277.41K shares.

BTTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) has jumped by 16.33 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTTR’s Market Performance

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) has seen a 10.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.31% gain in the past month and a -27.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for BTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for BTTR’s stock, with a -52.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTTR Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.19%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2400. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc. saw -52.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Donald, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Donald now owns 570,601 shares of Better Choice Company Inc., valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Sauermann Robert, the COO of Better Choice Company Inc., purchase 1,750 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Sauermann Robert is holding 28,800 shares at $2,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc. stands at -71.93. Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -74.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.