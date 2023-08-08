BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for BRBR is 130.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on August 08, 2023 was 957.76K shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 36.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has seen a 6.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.53% gain in the past month and a 2.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for BRBR’s stock, with a 23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRBR Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.89. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Equity return is now at value -39.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.