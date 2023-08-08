Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BECN is 47.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BECN was 480.22K shares.

The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 86.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BECN’s Market Performance

BECN’s stock has fallen by -4.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.43% and a quarterly rise of 38.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for BECN’s stock, with a 31.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BECN Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.48. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 57.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Nelson Christopher Carl, who sale 8,611 shares at the price of $72.95 back on Jun 12. After this action, Nelson Christopher Carl now owns 0 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $628,172 using the latest closing price.

RANDLE STUART A, the Director of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 10,299 shares at $72.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that RANDLE STUART A is holding 31,417 shares at $745,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.