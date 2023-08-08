Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock Showcases -8.66% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AXTA stock has gone down by -8.28%, with a monthly decline of -9.55% and a quarterly plunge of -3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 28.63x. The 36-month beta value for AXTA is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AXTA is $34.17, which is $4.89 above than the current price. The public float for AXTA is 220.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on August 08, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 28.95, but the company has seen a -8.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 4,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $73,875 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 34,440 shares at $29.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 34,440 shares at $1,005,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.