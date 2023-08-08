Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANET is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANET is $195.20, which is $11.06 above the current price. The public float for ANET is 239.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on August 08, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has plunge by -0.18relation to previous closing price of 179.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/23 that Arista Networks Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Estimates

ANET’s Market Performance

ANET’s stock has risen by 15.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.46% and a quarterly rise of 29.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Arista Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.11% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $210 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.93. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 47.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 25,212 shares at the price of $180.11 back on Aug 01. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 25,378 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $4,540,941 using the latest closing price.

Ullal Jayshree, the President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc., sale 13,500 shares at $177.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Ullal Jayshree is holding 1,748,200 shares at $2,390,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.