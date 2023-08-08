Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Faces 6.06% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has gone down by -4.82% for the week, with a 10.95% rise in the past month and a -18.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for ARDX’s stock, with a 17.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $7.58, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 207.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARDX on August 08, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has plunged by -4.09 when compared to previous closing price of 3.91, but the company has seen a -4.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jun 27. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 294,430 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $83,632 using the latest closing price.

Blanks Robert, the of Ardelyx Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Blanks Robert is holding 266,134 shares at $121,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.