Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Southern Company (SO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 24.07x. The 36-month beta value for SO is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SO is $73.36, which is $5.34 above than the current price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SO on August 08, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has jumped by 0.27 compared to previous close of 67.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

SO’s Market Performance

SO’s stock has fallen by -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly drop of -9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for The Southern Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.45% for SO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.08. In addition, The Southern Company saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Greene Kimberly S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $72.62 back on Jul 21. After this action, Greene Kimberly S, now owns 98,659 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $1,452,400 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of The Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $70.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 131,284 shares at $352,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, The Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.