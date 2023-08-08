Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

The 36-month beta value for LNC is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNC is $25.85, which is -$1.98 below than the current price. The public float for LNC is 168.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume of LNC on August 08, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

LNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) has increased by 2.71 when compared to last closing price of 26.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNC’s Market Performance

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has experienced a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.02% rise in the past month, and a 35.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for LNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for LNC’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNC Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from KELLY GARY C, who purchase 7,838 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY GARY C now owns 15,007 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $200,025 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy John Christopher, the EVP, President LFD of Lincoln National Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $30.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kennedy John Christopher is holding 20,336 shares at $46,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at -11.90. The total capital return value is set at -14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.70. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.