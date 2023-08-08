Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

The 36-month beta value for DRUG is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for DRUG is 3.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of DRUG on August 08, 2023 was 115.59K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) has jumped by 51.55 compared to previous close of 3.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRUG’s Market Performance

DRUG’s stock has risen by 24.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 75.67% and a quarterly rise of 62.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.35% for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.86% for DRUG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.65% for the last 200 days.

DRUG Trading at 53.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +89.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG rose by +27.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw 31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

Equity return is now at value -102.90, with -94.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.