An In-Depth Look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) Stock Performance

The stock of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a 1.72% gain in the past month, and a 25.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.59% for DICE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for DICE’s stock, with a 39.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DICE is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is $48.00, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 46.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. On August 08, 2023, DICE’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 47.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/20/23 that Dice Therapeutics Soars on Lilly Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 52.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Northpond Ventures GP, LLC, who sale 2,492,871 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Jun 22. After this action, Northpond Ventures GP, LLC now owns 166,293 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $115,918,502 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen John R., the CSO of DICE Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $30.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Jacobsen John R. is holding 147,497 shares at $572,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.