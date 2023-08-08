Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has gone down by -7.71% for the week, with a 12.08% rise in the past month and a 165.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.01% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for ALTO’s stock, with a 32.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 71.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ALTO was 1.73M shares.

ALTO) stock’s latest price update

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTO Trading at 23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw 28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Jun 01. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 583,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $9,850 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 578,909 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.45.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.