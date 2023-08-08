Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 92.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Akamai Stock Rises on Strong Results As Security And Cloud Units Grow

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by analysts is $94.99, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 149.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.37M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a 0.88% increase in the past week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month, and a 21.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for AKAM’s stock, with a 11.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAM Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.15. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Sundaram Mani, who sale 1,843 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Aug 07. After this action, Sundaram Mani now owns 19,765 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $175,822 using the latest closing price.

Karon Adam, the COO & GM Edge Technology Group of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Karon Adam is holding 32,390 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.