Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a 7.76% increase in the past week, with a 11.29% gain in the past month, and a 15.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for AFL’s stock, with a 13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is above average at 10.44x. The 36-month beta value for AFL is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFL is $74.09, which is -$3.93 below than the current price. The public float for AFL is 538.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on August 08, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)'s stock price has plunge by 1.43% in relation to previous closing price of 76.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.62. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Miller Virgil Raynard, who sale 2,626 shares at the price of $77.08 back on Aug 03. After this action, Miller Virgil Raynard now owns 2,181 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $202,411 using the latest closing price.

MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sale 500 shares at $69.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L is holding 27,085 shares at $34,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.