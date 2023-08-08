Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Stock Observes 21.05% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a 12.29% gain in the past month, and a 115.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for ADV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for ADV’s stock, with a 21.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADV is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADV is $3.30, which is $0.65 above than the current price. The public float for ADV is 99.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on August 08, 2023 was 490.68K shares.

ADV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) has jumped by 11.81 compared to previous close of 2.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 10,119 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Jun 02. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 532,210 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $19,067 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 9,023 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 522,091 shares at $17,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.