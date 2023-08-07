XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) by analysts is $99.36, which is -$2.71 below the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 672.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of XPEV was 20.45M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has plunged by -6.24 when compared to previous closing price of 19.54, but the company has seen a -21.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/23 that Volkswagen Seeks to Reclaim China Crown in Deal With EV Maker

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has experienced a -21.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.56% rise in the past month, and a 80.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.95% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of 78.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at 43.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +29.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -21.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw 84.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.65. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.