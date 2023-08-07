What Recent Market Trends Mean for Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) Stock

In the past week, STLA stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly gain of 11.92% and a quarterly surge of 22.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 19.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is 3.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STLA is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is $25.00, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On August 07, 2023, STLA’s average trading volume was 4.24M shares.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 19.57. However, the company has experienced a -5.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/23 that UAW Demands 40% Pay Hike in Labor Talks With Detroit Automakers

STLA Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V. stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76.

Based on Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.