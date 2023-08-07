WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) has decreased by -12.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WAVD is also noteworthy at 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WAVD is 14.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume of WAVD on August 07, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD’s stock has seen a 43.83% increase for the week, with a 51.67% rise in the past month and a -12.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.79% for WaveDancer Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.19% for WAVD’s stock, with a -24.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAVD Trading at 23.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.24%, as shares surge +45.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD rose by +43.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3344. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 3,996 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 13. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,635,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $2,557 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 21,004 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,631,785 shares at $13,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at -147.68. Equity return is now at value -203.60, with -130.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.